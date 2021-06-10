The Results for yesterday’s matches in the 2021 Spice Isle Ten/10 Cricket Tournament

Nutmeg Warriors, Cinnamon Pacers and Saffron Strikers won yesterday’s matches in the 2021 Spice Isle Ten/10 Cricket Tournament at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada.

Nutmeg Warriors defeated Bay Leaf Blasters by 3 wickets. The scores: Bay Leaf Blasters 84-3 off 10 overs, Nutmeg Warriors 85-7 off 9.5 overs.

Cinnamon Pacers beat Clove Challengers by 21 runs. The scores: Cinnamon Pacers 143-4 off 10 overs, Clove Challengers 122-3 off 10 overs.

And Saffron Strikers won from Ginger Generals by 19 runs. The scores: Saffron Strikers 104-2 off 10 overs, Ginger Generals 85-1 off 10 overs.

Another three matches will be played today.

