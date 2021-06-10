The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force continues to ensure that Law and Order is maintained across the  country

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is working assiduously to ensure that Law and Order is maintained across the country, in the wake of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Commissioner of Police, Collin John said that Police Officers are continuing to conduct their regular patrols, in addition to maintaining security at Emergency Shelters.

Commissioner John said when the explosive eruption occurred in April the Police Force was stretched to its limit, and received assistance from the Regional Security System (RSS).

He also said there have been some reports of burglaries and praedial larceny in the Red Zone, but Police Officers are continuing to patrol regularly to maintain law and order in that area, until residents can return to their homes.

