The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund (SVGEF) would like to see more protected marine spaces

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund (SVGEF) is looking forward to seeing more marine spaces being protected in the waters of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Director of the Fund Louise Mitchell made the point, as this country joined the global community in observing World Oceans Day on Tuesday.

Miss Mitchell said protected marine spaces can serve as nurseries for fish to increase their numbers.

World Oceans Day was observed on Tuesday with the theme: The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods.

