The Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture has highlighted the importance of restoring the nation’s ecosystem, in the wake of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this week, Senior Forestry Supervisor Cornelius Richards, outlined the benefits of a healthy ecosystem.

The Forestry Department joined with its counterparts across the globe to observe World Environment Day last Saturday June 5th with the theme Ecosystem Restoration.

