The La Soufriere Monitoring Team can expect to get a clearer picture of the ongoing activity at La Soufriere Volcano soon enough

The La Soufriere Monitoring Team is expected to get a clearer picture of the ongoing activity at La Soufriere Volcano, once the process of restoring the monitoring network is complete.

The point was made by the head of the Monitoring Team, Lloyd Lynch, during NBC s Eyeing La Soufriere programme earlier this week.

Mr. Lynch reiterated that a significant amount of the monitoring capacity was lost during the explosive eruption.

Mr. Lynch noted that the team has however been able to detect that the volcano is in the declining stage of the eruption.

