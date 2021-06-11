Thirty-one (31) new positive cases of COVID-19, have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from two hundred and twenty-one (221) samples processed on Wednesday June 9th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 14.0%.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of NEMO said cases include persons who work in environments with low vaccination coverage and those who attended various events known to be high risk for spread.

Twenty-seven (27) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Two hundred and thirty-one (231) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand one hundred and thirty-two (2132) cases of COVID-19 and eighteen hundred and eighty-nine (1889) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The committee pointed out that persons who persist in wearing their mask incorrectly or not wearing a mask, and who remain unvaccinated and participate in mass gatherings will continue to be at risk of being infected and spreading COVID-19, as is happening now.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

