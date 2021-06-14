Fully Vaccinated Travelers can now avoid having to quarantine in an approved quarantine hotel here in SVG

The Ministry of Health has announced that some of the persons arriving in St Vincent and the Grenadines who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are being given an option that will allow them to avoid having to quarantine in an approved quarantine hotel.

According to the new protocol for the entry of travelers to SVG, published by the Ministry of Health last Thursday June 10, travelers who arrive with evidence that their last dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine was taken at least two weeks before travel, may apply for permission to quarantine for 48 hours at a private residence.

However, the option does not apply to fully vaccinated persons travelling from countries designated as very high risk by the Heath Services Committee of the National Emergency Management Organization.

According to the revised protocol, travellers with evidence of full vaccination with a COVID-19 vaccine (at least two weeks after the last dose) recognized by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment,, who wish to apply for permission to quarantine for forty-eight (48) hours at a private residence, are asked to do so by sending an email to [email protected].

The Ministry of Health says the application should be sent two weeks prior to arrival in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.The private residence should be empty or all of the adult occupants of the residence must be fully vaccinated. All occupants of the residence including fully vaccinated adults and children under 18 years, must along with the traveler, quarantine for the forty-eight hour period.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

