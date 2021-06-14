Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves has given account for the money used thus far from the Supplementary Budget for the Volcano Relief and Recovery Effort

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said funds which were approved in a Supplementary Budget last month for the Volcano Relief and Recovery Effort, have so far been used mainly to clean up communities.

The Supplementary Budget of 117.9-million dollars was approved by Parliament, to address the immediate demands arising from the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Speaking on radio yesterday, Minister Gonsalves said so far significant funds have been spent on clean-up activities, and this week will see additional funds being expended on income support.

Minister Gonsalves said payments will also be made to other categories of workers, who have been directly impacted by the volcanic eruption.

