St.Vincent and the Grenadines will be experiencing another Tropical Wave

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service says another Tropical Wave will begin to affect this country on Wednesday.

The Met Office says occasional cloudy skies, with scattered moderate showers will continue today, as moisture trailing the tropical wave affects the islands.

According to the Met officials, most of these showers will be in Grenadines today, as the wave continues to drift westward.

There will be a brief drying of the atmosphere with time, with the likelihood of a few showers due to low level clouds moving along the trade winds, before another tropical wave begins to affect Saint Vincent and the Grenadines around Wednesday.

Scattered showers are likely in the morning, intensifying by Wednesday night. Unstable conditions will continue into Thursday, with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms.

Wind speeds will decrease from this afternoon, with a general moderate flow over the next few days, blowing predominantly from the east, but backing to east-north-east on occasions. Seas will be slight to moderate in open water, with swells peaking at 1-metre on the western coasts and ranging between 2 to 2.2 metres on the eastern coasts.

In addition, a layer of Sahara dust will intrude the area during the next 72 hour period, reducing visibility, decreasing air quality and limiting shower activity.

