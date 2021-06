MR CLIVE MC-FEE better known as CLIVE LYTTLE of Kingstown Park died on Friday June 4th at the age of 92. The funeral takes place on Sunday June 20th at the Kingstown Seventh Day Adventist Church. The Body lies at the church from 9am. The Service begins at 10:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. The Van with Registration Number HB 793 driven by Elmore Lyttle will transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.

