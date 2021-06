MS YVONNE BACCHUS of Calder Ridge formerly of Canada died on Monday May 24th at the age of 58. A Memorial Service takes place on Sunday June 27th at the Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will take place in Canada.

