Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government is making progress with the ongoing Volcano Relief and Recovery Effort.

Speaking at a News Conference this morning, the Prime Minister provided an update on a range of issues relating to the volcano, including activity at La Soufriere Volcano, the installation of volcano monitoring equipment and the situation at emergency shelters.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s La Soufriere Volcano Update.

