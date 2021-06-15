The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has issued a statement in relation to a viral video circulating on social media platforms, regarding a Vincentian male who gives his name as Marlon Tommy.

The Ministry says Mr. Tommy claims he was given a COVID-19 Vaccine without his consent at the Stubbs Polyclinic on Saturday June 12th, 2021 at 5:20pm.

However, the Ministry has disclosed that Mr. Tommy arrived at the Stubbs Polyclinic on Saturday June 12th, 2021 5:20 pm. He presented to the clinic with a history of nail puncture and was given a tetanus toxoide booster vaccine as needed.

The Ministry said Mr. Tommy was also given his tetanus vaccination card as proof and for his personal record. It added that Mr. Tommy returned to the polyclinic on Sunday June 13th, 2021 after 4:00 pm complaining of swelling at the vaccination site.

He was advised about the possible, typical local effects of any vaccine which include swelling, redness and tenderness at the site. The Health Care worker on duty presented Mr. Tommy with an information leaflet about the COVID-19 vaccination and possible side effects which are similar to any other vaccination.

The Ministry stressed that Mr. Marlon Tommy did not receive a COVID-19 vaccine as stated in his video. And, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is encouraging the public to be wary of false and misleading information being published and shared across various media platforms.

