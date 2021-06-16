Funding for the next phase of the Volcano Relief and Recovery Effort is being secured

Work has already begun to secure funding for the next phase of the Volcano Relief and Recovery Effort.

Word of this has come from Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves.

Speaking on radio on Sunday, Minister Gonsalves said steps are being taken to ensure that the Government can continue the process of rehabilitation and social support, in the long term.

He explained that a number of projects had to be deferred, because of the upheaval resulting from the explosive volcanic eruption.

Minister Gonsalves said the Government is now seeking to secure funding to continue into the next phase of the National Response to the explosive volcanic eruption.

