Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment Shanika John said too many people have dropped their guard, in relation to Covid-19.

Ms. John said the pandemic is not yet over and she urged Vincentians to continue to follow the health protocols which have been put in place for their safety.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid 19 update.

