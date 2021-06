The prolonged disruption to the teaching and learning process across the country, is likely to have a negative impact on the future of the nation’s children.

The point was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during a News Conference yesterday.

The Prime Minister said there will be long-term consequences in the education sector, from the disruption caused by the Covid 19 Pandemic and the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

