BRAGSA will begin pay out for the road cleaning program this week

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said a number of challenges are being addressed, as the Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) begins the pay-out this week of some 3.3 million dollars to people who were employed on the recent road cleaning program.

Speaking during a News Conference on Tuesday, the Prime Minister noted that more than six thousand workers were employed during the seven-day programme.

And he reminded persons who will be receiving payments, of the need to adhere to the Covid 19 health protocols, which include hand-sanitizing, social distancing and the wearing of masks.

The Prime Minister gave the assurance that BRAGSA is working out the logistics to ensure that everyone is paid in a timely manner.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

