Persons who were displaced by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano are continuing to receive various levels of support from the Government.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who spoke of the work being done in this regard, during a News Conference on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said assessments are also continuing, to determine the level of assistance needed for various categories of persons.

