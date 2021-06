Construction activity associated with some major projects being carried out here is moving forward, despite the challenges of the Covid 19 Pandemic and the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

This assurance came from Finance Minister, Camillo Gonsalves, as he discussed progress in relation to Foreign Direct Investment while speaking on radio on on Sunday.

Minister Gonsalves said tourism investment projects are moving forward, despite the ongoing challenges.

