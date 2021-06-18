For the next five, possibly six days India and New Zealand will contest the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final at the Ageas Bowl, at Hampshire Southampton in England.

A maximum of 4000 people a day, 25% of the venue’s capacity will be permitted to watch the match, in keeping with the UK’s current lockdown restrictions.

The WTC final will be taking place in spite of the coronavirus global pandemic

The contest will feature, indisputably, the two best Test teams in world cricket at the moment.

India is being led by Virat Kohli, regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world. Kane Williamson is leading New Zealand. He is arguably New Zealand’s finest batsman since the legendary, Martin Crowe.

Play is under way.

