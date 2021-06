Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health Shanika John has provided information on the required length of time between doses of the Covid 19 vaccine.

Ms. John is also encouraging persons who wish to travel to St. Vincent and the Grenadines to get their vaccines early to avoid any inconveniences

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print