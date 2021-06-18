Police Commissioner Colin John has expressed gratitude to members of the Regional Security System, RSS Humanitarian Mission, which has been providing support to local authorities, in the wake of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Commissioner John officially said thanks to the team, during a Military Parade, held at the Arnos Vale Playing Field this morning, to officially mark the end of the Mission.

Commissioner John commended the Regional Security system, RSS, for providing practical benefits to local security personnel.

This morning’s Parade featured Officers from the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, the Antigua Defense Force, the St. Kitts and Nevis Police Force and the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force

