The Government will be providing support to persons whose livelihood have been disrupted by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano

News

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said some ten thousand persons whose livelihoods have been disrupted by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano, will receive income support from the Government

The Prime Minister made the disclosure, during a News Conference  on Tuesday.

Dr. Gonsalves said those in line to receive payments include Farmers, and Fisher-folk.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Ministry of Agriculture is working out the logistics to ensure that everyone is paid, as there are now fewer  payment centres available, since some areas in the Red Zone are off limits.