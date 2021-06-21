Local Farmers and Fishers can expect to receive their income support payment this week

The Ministry of Agriculture will be making Income Support payments this week to registered Farmers and Fishers, under the La Soufriere Volcanic Eruption Income Support Programme.

The Ministry says payments will be made at several locations throughout the country, from Wednesday 23rd to Wednesday 30th June.

Speaking at a News Conference this morning, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said the payments will be made at 12 locations across the country.

He said the payments will be given to persons with Farmers Identification Cards.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

