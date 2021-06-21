Last night at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, Los Angeles Clippers beat Utah Jazz 131-119 to secure a 4-2 series win and reach the NBA Western Conference finals for the first time.

Terance Mann scored a career-high 39 points for Los Angeles Clippers, who trailed by 25 points in the third quarter.

Mann said: “Everybody was telling me to shoot the ball and that’s what I did.” He scored 15 of 21 shots from the floor, and drained seven of 10 three pointers.

Paul George scored 28 points and added nine rebounds and seven assists for Los Angeles Clippers, who were without their top player, Kawhi Leonard through injury.

Los Angeles Clippers will play Phoenix Suns for a place in the NBA finals.

In the Eastern Conference semi-finals Philadelphia 76ers earned a 104-99 win over Atlanta Hawks to level their best-of-seven series at 3-3 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Seth Curry and Tobias Harris scored 24 points each for Philadelphia Sixers, while team-mate Joel Embiid registered 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Atlanta Hawks reduced the gap to 100-97 with 14 seconds to go, but Harris sank a pair of free throws as Philadelphia 76ers held on for the win.

Philadelphia 76ers will be at home for the deciding game tomorrow.

