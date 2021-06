MRS FLORENCE ADELLA COLLINS also known as ADEL of England formerly of Lowmans Windward and Richland Park died on Thursday May 13th at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Friday June 25th at the Upper Clapton United Reformed Church, 85A Upper Clapton Road, London, England. Burial will be at the City of London Cemetery, Alders-brook Road, Manor Park, London, England.

