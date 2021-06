Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health Shanika John has reiterated that all travelers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines are required to have a negative PCR test for Covid 19 which was done 72 hours prior to travel.

Ms. John also outlined the quarantine requirements for travelers who are fully vaccinated from high, medium and low risk countries.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update

