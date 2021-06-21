Four suspects have been charged in connection with the disappearance of a quantity of firearms and ammunition from police custody

Four suspects appeared at the Serious Offences Court today, to answer charges relating to the disappearance of a quantity of firearms and ammunition from the armoury at the Georgetown Police Station.

A release from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said the Major Crimes Unit made a significant breakthrough in the investigations into the incident, 15 days after Commissioner of Police, Colin John directed that an investigation be launched into the incident.

Police say on Saturday June 19, the four suspects, including a former Constable in the RSVGPF were individually and jointly charged with various offences relating to the incident.

The suspects charged were: Zackrie Latham, a 25 year old former Police Constable of New Grounds; Myron Samuel, a 28 year old self-employed resident of Layou: Avi King, a 26 year old labourer of Diamonds, and Meshach Dublin, a 26 year old unemployed resident of Diamonds

The charges against the four include Official Corruption, Burglary, Possession of Criminal Property and Possession and Sale of Firearms and Ammunition Without a License, among others.

The Police say investigations into the case are continuing

