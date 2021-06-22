Local Weather Update as of June 22nd 2021

The local Meteorological Service says moisture ahead of a tropical wave, located more than 500 miles east of the Windward Islands, could result in increased cloudiness across St. Vincent and the Grenadines this afternoon.

According to the Met Office, light rain, pockets of moderate showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible across SVG tonight.

The tropical wave could linger near the island chain during Wednesday and Thursday, with upper-level features supporting moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorm activity

Residents are advised to be alert in areas prone to flash-flooding, or near rivers and streams.

The Met Service says showers and thunderstorms associated with this tropical wave increased overnight and there’s a low (30%) chance for additional development over the next couple of days.

However, upper-level winds could become less favourable by Thursday.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service says it will continue to monitor the tropical wave and issue the necessary updates and advisories.

