Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has made an appeal for Public Servants to make a commitment to improve the service offered to the public, and to do more to foster a positive work environment.

The Prime Minister made the appeal, as he addressed Public Servants attending a Church Service yesterday, to mark the start of Public Service Week.

Public Service is being observed with the theme: Resilient Public Service: Appreciating the Spirit and Strength of Public Servants.

