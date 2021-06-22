Relief Efforts are continuing here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

Over 20-Thousand food packages have been distributed so far to families in private shelters who have been displaced as a result of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

According to a release from the API, in a report to the meeting of the National Emergency Council on Monday June 21st, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Mobilization, Catherine Defrietas, said that so far 20,530 food packages have been distributed to displaced families in private shelters.

Some 2,274 persons are also receiving cash transfers from the World Food Programme (WFP), with just under eighteen hundred collecting so far. According to the Ministry of National Mobilization, food assistance and cash transfers will continue over the next few months, with some 2-thousand food packages being currently distributed weekly. The Ministry is also delivering food to persons in the red and orange zones daily.

Meanwhile, the Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) is reported to be making tremendous strides in cleaning up affected communities to facilitate the return of persons particularly in the orange zone.

BRAGSA’s CEO Kem Bartholomew has indicated that the company has carried out extensive cleaning in Chateaubelair and should complete the exercise in that area by the end of this week. By the end of next week cleaning in Fitzhuges should also be completed, while Georgetown, Dickson and Langley Park continue to be cleaned. BRAGSA has also begun work on cleaning the areas north of the Rabacca Dry River.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

