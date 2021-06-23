Minister Frederick Stevenson has expressed gratitude to Public Servants across the nation

Minister responsible for the Public Service, Frederick Stevenson has expressed gratitude to Public Servants across the nation, for keeping the machinery of Government functioning, during this challenging period.

Minister Stephenson was delivering a message to mark World Public Service Day, which is being observed by Public Servants across St. Vincent and the Grenadines today.

The day is being observed with the theme: Resilient Public Service: Appreciating the Spirit and Strength of Public Servants.

In his message, Minister Stevenson noted that Public Servants displayed resilience in serving the public , during a very volatile period.

