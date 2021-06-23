The results for yesterday’s ICC World Test Championship match- India Vs New Zealand

New Zealand’s captain, Kane Williamson scored 49 to help his team take a lead of 32 runs on 1st innings in the rain-affected ICC World Test Championship Final at Southampton in England on yesterday’s penultimate day of the match which is into its 6th and final day today because the entire first and fourth days were abandoned because of rain.

Opening batsmen, Tom Latham (30) and Devon Conway (54) gave New Zealand a good start of 70 after which Williamson added 32 in a second wicket stand with Conway. Lower in the batting order, fast bowlers, Tim Southee (30) and Kyle Jamieson (21) made useful contributions to see New Zealand to 249 in reply to India’s 1st innings total of 217.

Fast bowler, Mohammed Shami was India’s most successful bowler with 4-76. Fast bowler, Ishant Sharma had 3-48 and off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin took 2-28.

By the close of play yesterday, India were 64-2 in their 2nd innings and had a lead of 32 runs. Opening batsman, Rohit Sharma made 30. Shubman Gill scored 8. Cheteshwar Pujara was not out on 12, and his captain, Virat Kohli on 8.

So, at the close of play yesterday, the 5th and penultimate day of the ICC World Test Championship Final at Southampton, England, the scores: India 217 and 64-2, New Zealand 249.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

