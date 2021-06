The Statutory Rules and Orders for Public Health and Gathering has been updated as part of this country’s efforts to contain the spread of covid-19.

The updated order published on June 22nd 2021 says persons who wish to have more than the prescribed number of people at an indoor or outdoor gathering must seek permission from the Commissioner of Police.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

