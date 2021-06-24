No new COVID-19 positive cases were reported here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

There were no new COVID-19 positive cases reported from one hundred and fifty-seven (157) samples processed on Tuesday June 22nd, 2021.

The Health Service Sub-Committee of NEMO says four (4) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

Two hundred and fifty (250) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand two hundred and seven (2207) cases of COVID-19 and nineteen hundred and forty-five (1945) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The Committee says persons who persist in incorrect or no mask use, remain unvaccinated and participate in mass gatherings will continue to be at risk for being infected and spreading COVID-19, as is happening now.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

