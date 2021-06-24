Over fifty fully funded scholarships from the University of Wales Trinity St. David are being made available to Vincentians this year.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves provided details of the initiative, during NBC’s Eyeing La Soufriere programme on Wednesday.

Fifty-five scholarships are being offered by the University.

Forty scholarships are for full-time undergraduate study within the University in Wales, and an additional 15 graduate scholarships are to be made available for online delivery.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said priority will given to subject areas which are linked to this country Economic and Social Development Plan.

The Prime Minister said the scholarships are valued at more than a million pounds, and are expected to be available for students to pursue studies from October this year.

The Prime Minister said the details are being worked out, following which the advertising will be done for the scholarships.

