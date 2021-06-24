Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a local man

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of David Horne, a 52 year old resident of Belmont.

Police say Horne’s unresponsive body was discovered by relatives at his home at about 5:30 p.m. yesterday.

The Police were notified and visited the scene.

The Police say there were no signs of injury on the body of the deceased. No foul play is suspected in this death.

The District Medical Officer also visited the scene and pronounced Horne dead. A post mortem examination would be carried out to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Police says investigations into the incident are continuing.

