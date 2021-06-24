Preparations are being made to launch the first ever Sea Moss Processing Facility in Mayreau

The Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated (SUSGREN), said it is preparing to launch the first ever Sea Moss Processing Facility on the Grenadine Island of Mayreau.

Executive Director of SUSGREN, Orisha Joseph said the Mayreau Sea Moss Project is funded under the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grants Program.

Miss Joseph said the Sea Moss Processing Facility is expected to be officially launched at the end of this month or early in July.

The facility will be managed by a group called The Mayreau Explorers.

SUSGREN is a trans-boundary Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), which operates between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, and focusses on issues of marine protection, conservation and stewardship of the environment.

