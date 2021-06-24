Property Owners are being advised to ensure that all trees on their properties are trimmed, as the country begins to feel the impact of the Hurricane Season.

The advice has come from Director or Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence, who said the Forestry Service has already been called out on a number of occasions since the start of the Hurricane Season to help to remove trees which fell during heavy rains.

Mr. Providence warned that trees pose a serious threat during the Hurricane Season, as they can fall at any time.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

