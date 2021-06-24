The SVG Tourism Authority continues its attempt to restore the nation’s tourism industry  to normalcy

The SVG Tourism Authority said it is continuing to hold discussions with major cruise lines in a bid to restore the nation’s tourism industry to normalcy.

However, CEO of the SVG Tourism Authority, Glen Beache, said one of the main areas of concern continues to be the vaccination status of the Vincentian population.

Mr. Beache said some of the Cruise Lines are willing to return to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, but they want to be assured that Taxi and Tour Operators who interact with their passengers, are vaccinated against Covid 19.

