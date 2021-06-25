All three Defendants in the matter of cross-complaints involving Cornelius John, Ashelle Morgan and Karim Nelson appeared at the Serious Offences Court this morning.

According to information from the Police, all parties pleaded Not Guilty during their appearance this morning.

Ashelle Morgan was granted bail in the sum of 2000-dollars with one surety.

Karim Nelson was granted bail in the sum of 10-thousand dollars with one surety

Cornelius John was released on his own recognizance.

The matter has been transferred to the Calliaqua Magistrates Court, and will be heard on July 5th

