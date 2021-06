MRS SYLVIA HERMA LAMPKIN-AUDAIN better known as U-TRIS and ROTI WOMAN of Walvaroo formerly of Spring Village and South Rivers died on Friday June 6th at the age of 69. The funeral takes place on Thursday July 1st at the Streams of Power Church, Sion Hill. The body lies at the church from 9:30 am. The service begins at 10:30 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

