Head of the La Soufriere Monitoring Team Lloyd Lynch said seismic activity at La Soufriere Volcano is continuing to decline, following a slight increase last weekend.

Mr. Lynch was providing an update on activity at the volcano during NBC’s Eyeing La Soufriere program this morning.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s La Soufriere volcano update.

