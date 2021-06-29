Paul George scored 41 points as the Los Angeles Clippers kept their NBA Western Conference finals series alive with a 116-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix, Arizona last night.

Phoenix Suns were hoping to clinch series victory on home soil but the win for the Clippers has left the best-of-seven series poised at 3-2.

Los Angeles Clippers can level the series with victory in Los Angeles tomorrow night.

The win marked the third time during this season’s play-offs that Los Angeles Clippers have won an elimination game, and the win came without several starters, including the injured Kawhi Leonard.

George led the way with 20 of his points coming in the third quarter to take the game away from Phoenix Suns. He finished 15-from-20 from the floor with 3 three-pointers, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Reggie Jackson supported him with 23 points while Marcus Morris added 22, with DeMarcus Cousins on 15.

