MR CALVERT MORRIS BURNETT better known as SABOU, MOST COURSE and DENNA MAN of Montaque, Marriaqua died on Sunday June 27th at the age of 62. The funeral takes place on Thursday July 8th at the Kingdom Life Tabernacle, Mesopotamia. The Body lies at the church from 10am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery.

