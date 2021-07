MR CLIFTON AUGUSTUS TITTLE better known as UNCLE, JACK and TEK STICK of Colonarie and Chapmans Village died on Saturday June 19th at the age of 81. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 10th at the Belle Vue Pentecostal Church. The Body lies at the church from 10:00am. The Service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Colonarie Cemetery. All persons attending the Funeral are asked to wear Face Mask.

