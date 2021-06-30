Local Weather Update as of June 30th 2021

A weather advisory is in effect for St. Vincent & the Grenadines, and residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should continue to exercise caution

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service says a Tropical Wave will continue to affect the country for the remainder of today, generating cloudy to overcast skies, triggering moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds

The Met Office says, as this wave progresses westward away from the islands, lingering instability could allow for additional showers and thunderstorm activity into tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a strong tropical wave is currently located along 40 W or approximately1500 miles south-east of SVG. Currently, the system has an 80% chance for tropical cyclone formation over the next five days and additional development is possible, before it reaches St. Vincent and the Grenadines by late Friday.

The SVG Meteorological Service is closely monitoring the progress of this wave and residents are strongly advised to keep informed on the progress of this system as Watches/Warnings may be issued at short notice.

Moderate to fresh east to east south easterly trades would cross the islands this afternoon, becoming strong on occasions near showers, into Thursday. Wind speeds could further increase to near gale force, by Friday afternoon as the other tropical wave affects the island chain.. Small craft operators should be prepared for reduced visibility in showers and for above normal sea swells and gusty winds.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

