Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer- Beache has assured that it is safe for persons who are fully vaccinated to gather together.

Dr. Keizer-Beache made the point in response to a question about the hosting of events for persons who are fully vaccinated.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s covid-19 update.

COVID 19 UPDATE 308

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print