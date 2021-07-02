The Argyle International, J. F. Mitchell, Canouan and Union Island airports remain closed for the rest of today and normal operations would resume tomorrow July 3.

All persons who were scheduled to travel today are reminded to contact their respective airlines for further travel advice.

Meanwhile, the Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has activated it’s Emergency Response Team.

Communications Officer, Rohan Cupid said the team has been placed on alert with immediate effect.

Mr. Cupid said BRAGSA is ready to respond to all calls relating to Government buildings, road blocks and landslides.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

