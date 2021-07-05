Cuba’s CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminary match against French Guiana was cancelled on Saturday as COVID-19 protocols and “visa challenges” prevented the Cubans from arriving in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for the match.

CONCACAF said French Guiana would advance to the second round of preliminaries where they will play against Trinidad and Tobago tomorrow for a place in the Gold Cup proper.

The Miami Herald reported on Saturday that the Cuban team was stranded in Nicaragua as they tried to reach Fort Lauderdale for the match.

